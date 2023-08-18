Tree falls on Florida school bus with students on board

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Some children in west palm beach had a wild ride to school.

You can see the huge tree that fell on a bus yesterday afternoon.

Police say twenty students were on board when it happened.

Many of them ran to a nearby home for shelter.

No one was hurt.

Police say the fallen tree also caused some limited damage to surrounding homes.

