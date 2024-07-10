Tree-top ‘glamping’ business pitched near Lake Jesup in Seminole County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A local businessperson is proposing a unique new outdoors-focused concept within the Central Florida county known as “Florida’s natural choice.”

The July 10 meeting of Seminole County’s Development Review Committee includes an agenda item for “Glamping Haven” — a “sustainable and luxurious outdoor retreat” that would rise on nearly 20 acres off the north shore of Lake Jesup near Sanford, according to a memorandum submitted by the applicant.

The project riffs on the idea of glamping, short for glamorous camping, and would include 25 camp sites “among the trees” — the elevated design necessary to mitigate impact to the wetlands on the property and fit with the project’s focus on preservation and education.

