Trenton Duckett: Florida gas stations to feature new poster after disappearance

LEESBURG, Fla. — Investigators are continuing to search for a Lake County child who disappeared 18 years ago.

Trenton Duckett was reported missing on Aug. 27, 2006, and has been missing since then.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Gas Station TV has introduced a new flyer to spread awareness for the missing child.

Both organizations worked together to show the flyers at gas pumps in Florida during September.

Deputies ask anyone with information to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121.

In January, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement highlighted Duckett’s disappearance and the importance of the AMBER Alert system on AMBER Alert Awareness Day.

“We never give up our efforts to bring our missing kids home,” FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said. “Our media partners and the public are instrumental in helping us locate these children because they share these flyers and report information to law enforcement. I ask that everyone opt-in to receive the wireless emergency alerts on their cellphones and sign up at http://www.missingchildrenalert.com/ to receive AMBER Alerts by text or email.”

