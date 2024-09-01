Ocoee police search for missing nonverbal man

OCOEE, Fla. — Law enforcement in Ocoee is searching for a missing man.

The Ocoee Police Department said it is searching for 36-year-old Saint Jean Baptiste Fortune.

Police said Fortune was last seen Tuesday at 10500 West Colonial Drive by his older brother.

Fortune is around 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

The Police Department said Fortune was wearing a black dress shirt and black pants.

According to the social media post, Fortune is nonverbal and can only communicate by text.

Officers said Fortune is homeless and sleeps in his 2011 Gray Honda Accord.

If anyone has information is asked to contact Detective Correa at 407-905-3160.

