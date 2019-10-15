  • Trial begins for Florida officer accused in hot-car death of K-9 Diesel

    By: James Tutten

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Jury selection stated Tuesday for the trial of a police officer accused of leaving his canine inside a hot car more than two years ago.

    Investigators said Sebastian police Officer Eric Antosia went home in May 2017 and forgot his K-9, Diesel, was still in the car.

    Diesel died inside the vehicle as temperatures reached a high of 88 degrees that day.

    Antosia is facing animal cruelty charges.

