Trial begins for Florida officer accused in hot-car death of K-9 Diesel

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Jury selection stated Tuesday for the trial of a police officer accused of leaving his canine inside a hot car more than two years ago.
Investigators said Sebastian police Officer Eric Antosia went home in May 2017 and forgot his K-9, Diesel, was still in the car.
Diesel died inside the vehicle as temperatures reached a high of 88 degrees that day.
Antosia is facing animal cruelty charges.
