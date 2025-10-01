Trial continues for former Marion County deputy accused of shooting, killing his girlfriend

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A former Marion County deputy is on trial for allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend.

Leslie Boileau claims the shooting was accidental, occurring while he was demonstrating how to clean a rifle.

The incident resulted in the girlfriend being shot in the head, leading to Boileau’s immediate dismissal from the sheriff’s office after an 8-year career.

Jurors in the trial have heard opening statements from both the prosecution and the defense.

The trial continues as jurors consider the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting and Boileau’s claims of an accident.

Channel 9 has a crew inside of the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group