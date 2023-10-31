Trick or treat? See tonight’s Halloween forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. — It is Halloween in Central Florida. So how does your forecast look tonight for trick-or-treating?

This evening will be warm and muggy, with temperatures in the 80s.

But all eyes are on a front that will arrive overnight and into early Wednesday.

Certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said Wednesday will be much cooler and windier -- especially at the beaches.

“A gale warning along our coastal areas means dangerous boating conditions,” he said.

It will get quite cool Wednesday evening, as temperatures dip into the 40s and 50s -- the coolest weather yet this season, Waldenberger said.

In the tropics, a Caribbean disturbance has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression.

“If it’s organized early next week, then we’ll have to see if it cuts back northeastward and where it would go,” Waldenberger said.

