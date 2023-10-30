Trooper hurt after drunk driver crashes into patrol cruiser, FHP says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was hurt after a drunk driver crashed into a patrol cruiser, officials said.

The crash happened around 12:08 a.m. Monday on US-98 in Polk County.

Troopers said a 20-year-old Lakeland man, Jesus Eduardo Cano Zamora, was traveling eastbound on US-98 when he struck an FHP trooper while they were turning left at an intersection.

Watch: Flagler Playhouse destroyed in overnight fire

Officials said Zamora failed to stop for a red light and collided with the passenger side of the patrol cruiser.

The 51-year-old Lakeland trooper suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Read: Matthew Perry: Cause of death for ‘Friends’ star ‘deferred,’ coroner’s office says

Zamora suffered minor injuries and was arrested by FHP Troopers for several charges including DUI, no driver’s license, possessing open containers of alcohol, and running a red light.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group