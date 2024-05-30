Troopers hurt in crash while stopping suspected drunk driver on I-95

St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said two state troopers are recovering after crashing into a driver who tried to leave a traffic stop.

Troopers said the crash happened Wednesday night after pulling over a suspected drunk driver on I-95 in St. Johns County.

Troopers said they chased after the driver and performed a “PIT maneuver” on the woman.

They said the woman lost control and hit another car. That driver wasn’t hurt.

The suspect and two troopers were hospitalized for minor injuries.

