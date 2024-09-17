Troopers investigate deadly crash on Dr. Phillips Blvd. in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Troopers are at the scene of a deadly crash along Dr. Phillips Boulevard in Orlando.

It happened Tuesday shortly before 6:30 a.m. at Craindale Drive, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators said the crash involved a BMW sedan.

READ: Osceola County woman convicted of stabbing 2 children

The driver was taken to Dr. Phillips Hospital but did not survive, according to FHP.

As of 8:30 a.m. troopers reported roadblock on the northbound lanes of Dr. Phillips Boulevard.

READ: Shooting leaves one person hurt in Orlando, police say

The crash is still being investigated.

Monitor WFTV.com for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group