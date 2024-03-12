Troopers investigate deadly crash near Orange County jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating an early morning deadly crash on Vision Boulevard off John Young Parkway.

6 a.m. update:

Several Orlando Police Department patrol units are visible along John Young Parkway.

Channel 9 has reached out to OPD for more information about the department’s possible involvement in regard to the crash investigation.

Orlando traffic crash Crash off John Young Parkway in Orlando (WFTV staff)

5:10 a.m. update:

FHP now reports that the crash has been cleared from the roadway.

Original story:

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near the Orange County Corrections Department in Orlando.

Shortly before midnight, troopers responded to Vision Boulevard off John Young Parkway near the jail complex.

READ: Woman in her 20s shot to death in Orange County

As of 5 a.m., FHP reported on its website that all lanes of Vision Boulevard remained blocked.

Channel 9 has a crew near the scene of the fatal crash and is working to gather more details from troopers.

READ: Have you seen Paolo? Baby goat vanishes from Parramore feed store

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Alexa Lorenzo’s live traffic updates beginning at 5 a.m. on Eyewitness News This Morning for updates on this breaking story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group