Troopers investigate semitrailer fire on I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating what caused a semitrailer to burst into flames on I-95.

The fire broke out around midnight Thursday on southbound I-95 in Brevard County.

The incident impacted drivers near State Road 518 in the Melbourne area.

Florida Department of Transportation camera showed fire crews working to put the fire out.

It’s unclear how the fire started and if anyone was hurt.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

