Troopers make arrest in Orange County street takeover

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a 19-year-old out of Kissimmee for his involvement in multiple area-coordinated street takeover events.

Back on Nov. 30, 2024, a coordinated street takeover incident took place at the intersection of John Young Parkway and Central Florida Parkway.

The large group shut down the intersection, set a fire in the roadway, and used the space for cars to do donuts around the flames.

Adam Benouttas was identified as one of the primary “sliders,” performing dangerous stunt driving maneuvers, such as doughnuts, in the intersection during the event.

Benouttas has been charged with the following violations of Florida Statute:

F.S.S. 316.191(2)(b) – Coordinating or Facilitating Street Takeover

F.S.S. 316.191(2)(e) – Filming / Recording Street Takeover

F.S.S. 316.191(2)(a) – Stunt Driving

F.S.S. 316.191(2)(d) – Obstructing Traffic for Street Takeover

F.S.S. 870.01(3) – Aggravated Rioting

F.S.S. 870.01(4) – Inciting a Riot

F.S.S. 877.03 – Disorderly Conduct

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group