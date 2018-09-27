0 Troopers release video of car that struck boy in hit-and-run crash near UCF

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - State troopers have released video of a car they said hit a 13-year-old boy and kept going.

Investigators said Cody Loechner was seriously injured when he was hit this past weekend.

In the first video, three boys are seen crossing North Alafaya Trail in a crosswalk.

But drivers had a green light, so pedestrians were not supposed to be crossing at the time.

In the video clip, the suspect's vehicle isn't seen, because the camera is aimed directly above where the crash happened.

"Knowing that they hit a human life and just drove off and left him for dead, how can you live with yourself?" said Tami Loechner, the boy's mother.

In the second video, a white car is seen in the far-right lane, passing other vehicles. The driver hits the breaks but keeps going.

The Florida Highway Patrol now said there could be minor damage to the front left side of the vehicle. Florida Highway Patrol

Tami Loechner told Channel 9 that her son is in a lot of pain and has a long road to recovery.

"We've got multiple broken bones, (a) fractured skull, bruising and blood on the brain," she said. "(We have) multiple surgeries ahead of us."

Troopers visited Cody Loechner in the hospital Wednesday morning. He remains in serious condition.

FHP said the driver would not have been at fault if he or she would have stopped because there was a green light. But now, that driver faces serious charges if caught.

Family of hit and run victim hopes new video will lead to arrest of driver who left 13 year old with serious injuries. Live coverage on #TV27at10 & #WFTVat11 @WFTV pic.twitter.com/9e449aAXXT — Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) September 27, 2018

