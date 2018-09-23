  • FHP: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-run crash near UCF

    By: James Tutten

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver near the University of Central Florida Saturday, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper said.

    An FHP spokesperson said the incident occurred about 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of Alafaya Trail and Science Drive.

    Troopers said the boy was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a driver who slowed down and later fled the scene.

    Investigations are looking for a white four-door Toyota with front-end and windshield damage.

    Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call FHP or 911.

