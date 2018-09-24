Woman hospitalized in Florida after shark bite while spearfishing in Bahamas

FLORIDA - A 32-year-old woman is recovering in a Florida hospital after she was bitten by a shark while spearfishing Sunday in the Bahamas, authorities said.
The Massachusetts native was bitten as she was swimming to her boat with a speared fish in the Treasure Cay area of Abaco Island in the Bahamas, officials said.
She was flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Fort Lauderdale.
The woman told authorities that she “isn't mad at the shark because getting attacked is a common risk with spearfishing."
The woman, whose name was not given, suffered severe trauma to her left hand.
