  • Woman hospitalized in Florida after shark bite while spearfishing in Bahamas

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    FLORIDA - A 32-year-old woman is recovering in a Florida hospital after she was bitten by a shark while spearfishing Sunday in the Bahamas, authorities said.

     

    The Massachusetts native was bitten as she was swimming to her boat with a speared fish in the Treasure Cay area of Abaco Island in the Bahamas, officials said.

     

    She was flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Fort Lauderdale.

     

    The woman told authorities that she “isn't mad at the shark because getting attacked is a common risk with spearfishing."

     

    The woman, whose name was not given, suffered severe trauma to her left hand.

