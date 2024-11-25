Troopers respond to deadly crash involving semi-truck in east Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash Monday in east Orange County.

The crash happened around 6:10 a.m. near the intersection of East Colonial Drive and Sabal Palm Drive in Christmas.

Troopers said a 38-year-old Geneva man was driving a semi-truck north on Sable Palm Drive when he turned left onto westbound East Colonial Drive and entered the path of a 2019 Chevy Equinox.

The Chevy was being driven by a 54-year-old Orlando man who was taken to Waterford Lakes ER Hospital, where he died.

Troopers said the crash currently has eastbound lanes of East Colonial Drive blocked in the area.

The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

