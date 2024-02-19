Troopers respond to deadly crash on Orange Blossom Trail in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash Monday morning near Kissimmee.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on South Orange Blossom Trail and Ham Brown Road.

Troopers said the intersection was completely blocked.

It’s unclear how many vehicles and victims are involved in the crash.

Channel 9 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

