Troopers: Man, 22, on motorized skateboard fatally struck by car near UCF

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after he was struck by a car while riding a motorized skateboard in east Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to the crash on Alafaya Trail near Central Florida Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday.

According to an FHP news release, a Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on the inside lane of Alafaya Trail.

FHP said a man on a skateboard was traveling east across the roadway, within a marked crosswalk, when the front of the Corolla struck him.

The skateboarder, 22, of Orlando, was rushed to AdventHealth East Orlando Hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Troopers said the car’s driver, 30, of Orlando, was not hurt and remained on scene.

Investigators said they are trying to determine the color of the traffic signal at the time of the crash.

FHP has not released the names of those involved in the crash.

