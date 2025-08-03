Tropical activity increases, but Central Florida remains unthreatened for now

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are beginning to see some activity in the tropics, but nothing will threaten us here in Central Florida as of yet.

One area we’ve been monitoring closely in recent days is a potential tropical wave attempting to develop along the Carolina coast. This system has a 40% chance of forming within the next 48 hours.

TROPICS UPDATE 8-3-25

This tropical wave is expected to move along the Gulf Stream toward the northeast. If we don’t see much more development by Monday evening, the waters will become too cold for tropical development.

If it does form, it will be very short-lived before becoming a post-tropical cyclone without making landfall.

The second area we are monitoring is in the central Atlantic. A tropical wave is expected to move off west Africa within the next day or two.

This one will take a bit more time and will be something we are watching towards the end of this upcoming work week.

We are still monitoring a significant amount of Saharan dust over this part of the Atlantic, which will likely keep its development chances low.

The trajectory of this projected tropical wave is moving too far north to affect Florida.

