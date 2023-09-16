Tropical Depression 15 forms, no current threat to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists continue to monitor the tropics.

There are no current threats to Central Florida.

Tropical Depression #15 formed in the Central Atlantic Friday.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it’s not expected to have any land impacts, but it could become a tropical storm later today.

It would be given the name Nigel.

Morning forecast: Saturday, Sep. 16 (WFTV)

