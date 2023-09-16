Tropical Depression 15 forms, no current threat to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists continue to monitor the tropics.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
There are no current threats to Central Florida.
Tropical Depression #15 formed in the Central Atlantic Friday.
Read: Hurricane Lee’s dangerous rip currents threaten local beaches; other systems brew in the Atlantic
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it’s not expected to have any land impacts, but it could become a tropical storm later today.
It would be given the name Nigel.
Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group