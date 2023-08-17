Local

Tropical depression could form in the Atlantic as soon as this weekend

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s a 60% chance two tropical waves in the Atlantic will develop over the next week.

Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said a tropical depression could form as early as this weekend.

Crimi said most models, regardless of development, keep both systems away from Florida.

Closer to home in the Gulf, Crimi said some slow development is possible next week.

