Tropical disturbance continues to develop in the Central Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Chances continue to improve for some possible tropical development next week.

Areas of showers and storms in the Central Atlantic have a 90% chance of developing over the next seven days.

We’ll likely see a Tropical depression form as it nears the Lesser Antilles during the first part of the upcoming week.

Initial models are keeping this well off our East Coast by the end of the week and weekend, but will most likely become Ernesto.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

