Tropical disturbance near Florida could strengthen before making landfall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring a tropical disturbance off the coast of Florida.

A NOAA “Hurricane Hunter” aircraft is flying into the storm system Friday morning to gather more detailed information on its strength and heading.

It’s a tiny system, but it is also getting better organized.

It is feeding off the warm water of the Gulf Stream.

It could become a brief and small tropical storm.

If the system strengthens into the named storm, it will be Beryl.

The models have the disturbance moving into Georgia.

What does it mean for Central Florida?

Our forecast will remain the same regardless of if it gets a name or not.

The biggest concern is the high seas and dangerous rip currents.

The tropical air mass could also fuel storms that could be strong to severe this weekend.

