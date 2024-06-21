Flagler County considers new ‘beach tax’ to support coastal restoration projects

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane season has arrived, but our coastline is still recovering from previous storms.

Commissioners in Flagler County are considering a tax to make up for current and future beach restoration projects.

Channel 9 spoke with some residents who said they don’t think this is fair.

Residents say they are all for protecting the beaches but that they don’t understand why more money is needed when the county is already getting millions of dollars in federal funds for shoreline projects.

County officials estimate on top of that money, another $7 million to $10 million is still needed to protect the area.

Not everyone is on the same page when it comes to protecting the Flagler County coastline.

Several beach restoration efforts are underway, but some believe those will be enough.

The struggle for county leaders is finding a way to make the possible tax fair for everyone.

While no official decisions have been made, the county is hopeful only people close to the coast will have to cover the costs.

