Tropical disturbance spins showers into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical disturbance off the coast of Florida will increase the chances of rain and storms on Friday.

Our area will have a 60% chance of seeing scattered rain and showers on Friday.

The storm system also creates dangerous seas and rip currents on Florida’s east coast.

The disturbance itself is less organized than Thursday.

It will move into northern Florida and southern Georgia later Friday.

There is still a slight chance the system will become a depression if it can feed off of the warm water before moving inland.

Rain and storm chances will stay active over the weekend.

Our area will have a 60% to 70% chance of rain and showers on Saturday and Sunday.

