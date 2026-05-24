Tropical moisture to increase rain chances by end of next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday featured plenty of warmth and scattered storms, and more of the same is likely for Sunday.

The rain and storms will be slow to wind down this evening, with activity possible lingering past midnight. Quieter conditions will return overnight, with morning lows in the mid 70s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, May 23, 2026 (WFTV)

Scattered storms are likely on Sunday. Dry conditions are likely in the morning, with activity developing in the afternoon and evening. Highs for Sunday will be around 90.

Some drier air does arrive for Memorial Day. This will lower rainfall and storm coverage across the area, with holiday temperatures in the low 90s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, May 23, 2026 (WFTV)

The lower storm chances will continue into Tuesday, with a blend of sun and clouds. Highs for Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

Some deeper tropical moisture is still on track to move into the area for the back end of next week. This will increase rain and storm chances across the region, especially on Thursday and Friday.

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