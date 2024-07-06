Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to strengthen again

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Beryl will move through the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

The tropical storm is expected to strengthen as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the storm will most likely become a hurricane again as it gets closer to the Texas coastline.

