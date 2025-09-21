Tropical Storm Gabrielle strengthening; expected to become hurricane soon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Gabrielle is intensifying Saturday evening in the open Atlantic and is forecast to become a hurricane in the next 24 hours.

The 5 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center had winds of 65 mph.

Strengthening is forecast, and Gabrielle is expected to become a hurricane tonight or on Sunday.

The storm is expected to continue moving northwestward through Saturday night, then begin turning to the north by Sunday.

PM TRopics update 9/20/25

Gabrielle will stay well away from Florida and the United States.

Interests in Bermuda should monitor Gabrielle in the coming days, but the chances for impacts are decreasing.

Gabrielle formed late Wednesday morning and is the seventh named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

Elsewhere, a tropical wave continues to track westward across the open Atlantic. This system could slowly develop in the back end of next week.

This complex still has a Low Development Chance.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the tropics.

