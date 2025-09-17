Tropical Storm Gabrielle strengthens over Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Gabrielle is slightly stronger in the open Atlantic, after developing earlier Wednesday.

The 5 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center had winds of 50 mph.

Gabrielle formed late Wednesday morning and is the seventh named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

Little change is strength is expected this week, but gradual intensification is forecast over the weekend.

It is forecast to become a hurricane Sunday afternoon.

Gabrielle is expected to continue moving northwestward over the next several days.

The storm is anticipated to stay north of the Lesser Antilles and will likely stay well away from the United States.

Interests in Bermuda should monitor Gabrielle in the coming days.

Elsewhere, a tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde islands could organize some in the coming days. This has a Low Development Chance, and models are not aggressive on development.

A second tropical wave could organize next week as it rolls off the coast of Africa. This also has a Low Development Chance.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the tropics.

