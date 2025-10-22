ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Melissa is currently over the Caribbean, posing a threat of heavy rain and flooding to several islands in the region.

Wind shear is currently limiting the intensification of Melissa, but there is potential for the storm to strengthen into a hurricane by the end of the weekend.

The storm’s slow movement is expected to bring significant rainfall, with totals ranging from 6 to 12 inches, raising concerns of flash flooding and landslides in Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic.

Watches and warning issued over Tropical Storm Melissa

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Jamaica, while a Hurricane Watch is in place for Haiti.

Residents in these areas are advised to remain vigilant as the storm progresses.

The path of Melissa remains uncertain beyond the weekend, and while impacts on Florida are currently not expected, the situation could change.

Tropical Storm Melissa’s path uncertain, Caribbean braces for possible hurricane

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group