Tropical Depression 17 forms, expected to stay out in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists continue to monitor the tropics.
11 a.m. Update
Tropical Depression 17 has formed in the central Atlantic.
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said we will likely see this become our next named storm, Philippe, as early as tonight.
Models continue to keep this as an Atlantic storm, not impacting land.
But Severe Weather Center 9 will continue to monitor.
Previous story:
Tropical Storm Ophelia is close to making landfall along the North Carolina coast this morning.
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said for Central Florida, this storm is why our seas are so rough but also why it’s so nice this weekend.
In the Central Atlantic, Invest 90L will most likely develop into our next named system (Philippe) as early as this weekend.
Initial models keep this out in the Atlantic.
