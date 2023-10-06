Tropical Storm Philippe to bring strong winds, heavy rainfall to New England this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Philippe is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to New England and Canada over the weekend.

Philippe continues to bring tropical storm conditions to Bermuda Friday morning as it moves to the north.

The system is moving north at 18 mph and has maximum sustained winds of around 50 mph.

Philippe is expected to weaken slightly before moving over parts of New England and eastern Canada by Sunday.

The storm system will bring the chance for strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor the tropics and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

