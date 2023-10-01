Tropical Storm Philippe expected to strengthen

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists continue to monitor the tropics.

Rina has weakened and is barely a tropical depression at this point.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said Philippe, a tropical storm, is still poised to become a hurricane while staying well off our coast.

Antigua and Barbuda in the northern Leeward Islands are under a tropical storm watch as Philippe tracks to their Northeast.

Evening forecast: Sunday, Oct. 1

