Investigators drain retention pond in Deltona in search for missing woman

DELTONA, Fla. — Investigators are examining a four-acre retention pond in Deltona as part of the ongoing investigation into Nicole Baldwin’s disappearance, who has been missing since November 2023.

The Mount Dora Police Department, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Transportation, is conducting the search operation on DeBary Avenue between Enterprise Road and North Road.

Police say investigators have spent two years chasing multiple leads and searching various locations where evidence was thought to be.

The recent search operation was assisted by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, FDLE, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Attorney’s Office.

Although authorities have not revealed what evidence they are looking for at the retention pond, they state that Baldwin’s disappearance is being investigated as a homicide due to the circumstances of the case.

Officials say they will release additional information if evidence is recovered during the search and will announce a press conference if warranted.

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