Orange County School Board explores cost-saving measures amid school closures

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Faced with the closure of seven schools this year, the Orange County School Board is seeking innovative resource allocation strategies, such as sharing teachers and staff, to maintain the operation of smaller schools.

During a pivotal board meeting, discussions focused on collaborative solutions to preserve educational resources across multiple campuses.

The outcome of these deliberations could significantly impact the future of education in the district.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group