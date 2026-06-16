Space Force evaluating new launch complex near Port Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The U.S. Space Force and Department of the Air Force are studying a proposal that could add another launch complex at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station as launch activity continues to grow along Florida’s Space Coast.

An environmental assessment is underway for a proposed Space Launch Complex 51, which would be located near the northern portion of Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, approximately two miles from Port Canaveral’s federal channel and harbor entrance. If built, it would become the closest active launch facility to the port.

According to Space Launch Delta 45, the proposed project would relocate military launch operations currently conducted at Space Launch Complex 46. The Space Force says the move is needed because SLC-46 falls within the explosive safety zone of nearby Space Launch Complex 36, where Blue Origin conducts New Glenn launch operations.

Officials say relocating military launches would reduce scheduling conflicts, improve operational flexibility, support both military and commercial space activities, and help meet national security requirements.

The proposal has already drawn attention from Port Canaveral officials.

In a letter submitted to Space Launch Delta 45, the Canaveral Port Authority expressed concerns about the potential impact launch-related safety and exclusion zones could have on vessel traffic entering and leaving the port. The port said temporary navigation restrictions could affect commercial cargo ships, cruise vessels, and military operations.

Port officials also raised questions about possible impacts to dredging activities and the federally authorized Canaveral Sand Bypass Project, which helps support beach renourishment efforts along the coast.

Space journalist Dr. Ken Kremer said he understands the need for additional launch infrastructure but believes other locations should be considered.

“There’s obviously a need for balance and we need to respect the environment. We need to respect the people who are making their living at the port,” Kremer said.

The environmental assessment remains under development, and the Space Force says no decision has been made on whether the project will move forward.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group