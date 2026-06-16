Video shows children running for help after mother shot near Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Ring doorbell camera video, obtained exclusively by Channel 9, shows two young children running to a neighbor’s door for help after their mother was shot near Kissimmee.
The video captures the children arriving at the home moments after the shooting.
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Investigators said the children’s mother and her son were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Both required emergency surgery.
Channel 9 is not identifying the children because of their ages and the nature of the investigation.
Channel 9 will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.
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