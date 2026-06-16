Video shows children running for help after mother shot near Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Ring doorbell camera video, obtained exclusively by Channel 9, shows two young children running to a neighbor’s door for help after their mother was shot near Kissimmee.

The video captures the children arriving at the home moments after the shooting.

Osceola Sheriff investigates triple shooting as possible attempted murder-suicide Osceola County investigators say they believe the shooter shot the mom and son before turning the gun on himself.

Investigators said the children’s mother and her son were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Both required emergency surgery.

Channel 9 is not identifying the children because of their ages and the nature of the investigation.

Channel 9 will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

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