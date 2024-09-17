Tropical system could develop in Caribbean this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring several active tropical systems.
One area being watched could develop this weekend in the Western Caribbean.
The area could then drift north and into the Gulf of Mexico.
Another system over the Carolinas is pulling dry air into Florida and the Gulf.
Dry air could work against the system gaining strength, but it’s still too soon to know where it will go.
Tropical Depression Gordon is slowly spinning in the central Atlantic Ocean.
Gordon could strengthen back into a tropical storm, but it’s expected to stay out to sea.
