Tropical system has 80% chance of forming in Caribbean over the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring several active areas in the tropics.

An area of showers and storms in the southwestern Caribbean will likely slowly develop through the weekend.

A tropical depression will likely form by early in the week as it lifts northward.

Communities in the Western Caribbean should be on the lookout for impacts to start next week, including pockets of heavy rain.

This area has an 80% chance of developing into our next named system, which would get the name Rafael.

Subtropical Storm Patty also developed early Saturday morning.

Patty track Saturday morning

The system is expected to impact the Azores this weekend before becoming post tropical and heading towards Northern Portugal and Spain.

