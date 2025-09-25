Tropical system near Florida this weekend; forecast path remains uncertain

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Humberto is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this weekend, but it is not anticipated to impact Central Florida as it remains over the Atlantic.

Meanwhile, Invest 94L, currently over the Dominican Republic, is bringing wet and gusty conditions to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti.

The system is likely to develop near the Turks and Caicos by Saturday, potentially impacting parts of the Bahamas with heavy rain and gusty winds.

As Humberto strengthens, it could influence the path of Invest 94L, which might develop into Tropical Storm Imelda by the weekend.

Forecast models for Invest 94L remain uncertain. Some suggest that Humberto might absorb the storm, while others predict it could head towards the South Carolina coast.

Patch uncertain as tropical disturbance moves closer to Florida’s coast

This uncertainty means that the situation requires close monitoring over the coming days.

Residents along the east coast should prepare for potential advisories as conditions could worsen, while keeping an eye on the evolving situation with Invest 94L and Humberto.

