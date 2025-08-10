Tropical Wave shows signs of strengthening; possible development near Lesser Antilles next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics remain active this weekend, with a new area to track for much of next week.
A strong tropical wave off the coast of Africa will continue to move westward over the next several days.
Computer models remain aggressive with development, and the National Hurricane Center is giving this system a Medium Development Chance.
This could become a tropical depression by the middle to end of next week.
Models continue to strengthen the system, and a tropical storm is very possible east of the Lesser Antilles by late next week.
From there, there is high uncertainty as to the direction of the complex.
Most recent trends indicate the system may turn northward out to sea, but this will be a system to watch over the next several days.
Elsewhere, a complex in the open Atlantic is down to a Low Development Chance as it moves northward in the open Atlantic.
