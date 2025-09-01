Tropics are calm but tropical wave off Africa shows signs of development

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics are currently calm, but the tropical wave off the coast of Africa continues to exhibit signs of potential development.

It currently has a 50% chance of developing by the end of this week. If it does, it will move into the central Atlantic.

The track is uncertain now, but by the middle of this week, we will have a clear view of where it could be moving.

Some models show it moving towards the Leeward islands, but the vast majority show the potential tropical low drifting too far to the north to impact us here in Florida.

We are only a couple of weeks away from the peak of hurricane season, so we will continue to track the latest developments for you during this time.

