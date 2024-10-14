Tropics: Monitoring activity in the Atlantic and Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are monitoring one area of interest in the open Atlantic, and a possible second area, in the week ahead.

An area of low pressure in the eastern Atlantic has a chance to consolidate and organize further by mid-to-late week. A tropical depression could form as it nears the Lesser Antilles.

The National Hurricane Center gives this area a 40% chance of development.

While developing systems in the open Atlantic are often cause for concern in Florida, this is likely not the case.

Recent computer models take the complex either out to sea or keep it well south of the Sunshine State.

Some computer models are indicating a second area could organize late week in the northwestern Caribbean.

While this area is also a region that can send storms to Florida, recent model runs are pushing any development toward Central America and Mexico.

Both systems will be monitored, but neither is threat to the state at this time.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest on the tropics.

