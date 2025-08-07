Tropics remain active with Dexter and 2 other systems in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics remain active with Tropical Storm Dexter and two other disturbances being monitored in the Atlantic.

Dexter continues to move eastward across the North Atlantic and is forecasted to remain out to sea, posing no threat to land.

In addition to Dexter, Invest 96L is slowly organizing in the open waters of the Atlantic with a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression by the weekend. It is expected to curve north and head out to sea.

A third area of interest is a weak low-pressure system off the Carolina coastline, which has a low chance of development but could organize further this weekend into early next week. This system is also likely to head out to sea.

As we move into mid-August, computer models are indicating more areas to watch next week, which is typical for this time of year.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest updates on tropical activity throughout the season.

