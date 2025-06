, Fla. — As a weak front moves north, it will bring rain to the east coast of Florida this week.

There’s also a small chance that tropical storms might form off the coast later this week.

This is the time of year when June storms typically develop, and warmer-than-normal water temperatures indicate that this will be a busy storm season.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group