Tropics Update: Invest 93-L could be forming off the coast Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s a 40% chance that a short-lived tropical depression could form just off the coast of Mexico later today.

By tonight the tropical depression may have a slim chance of development.

Regardless of any further development, showers and storms will bring heavy rain and the possibility of flooding for parts of Mexico and far southern portions of Texas.

The next name on the list is Beryl.

