Truck driver arrested after 3 killed in illegal U-turn crash on Florida’s Turnpike, troopers say

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A semi-truck driver accused of killing three people on Florida’s Turnpike will return to Florida to face criminal charges.

Deputies said Harjinder Singh made an illegal U-turn last week on the Turnpike in Saint Lucie County, which led to the horrific accident.

Investigators said a minivan collided with the truck Singh was driving, killing all three people inside.

Singh flew to California after the crash and was arrested there by law enforcement.

He made his first appearance in court on Tuesday and was ordered to be returned to Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol said they also issued an ICE detainer on Singh after finding that he entered the U.S. illegally through the Mexico border in 2018.

Singh is facing three counts of vehicular homicide.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group