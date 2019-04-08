Eastbound Colonial closed at Summerlin after truck fire partially burns building

ORLANDO, Fla. - A portion of Colonial Drive is closed after a building was partially burned in the Mills 50 district Monday afternoon when a truck caught fire next to it, according to Orlando police.
Police are diverting traffic at the eastbound section of Colonial Drive at Summerlin Avenue onto Cathcart Avenue to make way for Orlando firefighters.
The fire started shortly before 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the old Porter Paints building at that intersection.
Skywitness video shows the front of a red pickup truck, that was parked next to the building, completely burned.
The fire burned the side of the building before firefighters extinguished the blaze.
