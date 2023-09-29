Truck pulled from Florida river during Hurricane Idalia cleanup may solve 30-year-old cold case

A truck that was pulled out of a river in Florida’s Big Bend during Hurricane Idalia cleanup may solve a 30-year-old cold case.

Human remains were found Wednesday, and investigators believe they may be linked to 72-year-old James Toole.

Toole disappeared 30 years ago during a trip from Alabama to Florida.

Read: DNA tests help ID woman found dead in Volusia County in 1990 as mother of 3

Investigators said Toole, was driving a Chevrolet Cavalier like the one found and cards inside had his name on them.

“It was a little scary because I know how easy that is to miss going down a ramp like that,” said Savannah Cole who works nearby. “And with the hurricane just going out, I thought it was maybe something from recent, but from 1995 it was kind of shocking.”

Read: Teen dies after being struck by lightning during hunting trip with her dad

The medical examiner is working to officially identify the remains.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group